TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 976,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TGSNF opened at $15.30 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Get TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA alerts:

About TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.