TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $172,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

