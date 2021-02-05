Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells $1,398,189.45 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 370,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,027. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.