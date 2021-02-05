Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.35. Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 12,892,346 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

