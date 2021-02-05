TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $195,953.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and $195,953.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00152386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041652 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 40,579,859,831 coins and its circulating supply is 40,579,130,722 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

