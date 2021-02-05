Terracoin Trading Up 17.4% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $444,560.15 and approximately $204.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,154.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.01151717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00481593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006250 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

