Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.20. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6,681 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

