Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.20. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6,681 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.