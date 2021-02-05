Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

TDC opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

