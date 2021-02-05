TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0844 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $36.46 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.08 or 0.01293396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.52 or 0.06267153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,472,890 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

