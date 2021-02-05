Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells $230,790.00 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00.
TNC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
About Tennant
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
