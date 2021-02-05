Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells $230,790.00 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00.

TNC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

