Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price raised by Cowen from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of ERIC opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

