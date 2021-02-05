Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $398.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.