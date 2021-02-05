Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.20. Technical Communications shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 50,185 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

