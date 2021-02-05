TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TTDKY opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. TDK has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

