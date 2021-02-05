TD Securities Raises Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$84.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$71.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.57 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.88.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 6.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Insiders bought 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,487,642 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

