TD Securities Raises Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.
Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$504.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.91. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
