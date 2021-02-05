TD Securities Raises Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$504.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.91. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

