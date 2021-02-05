TD Securities Lowers BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.80.

BCE stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$55.71. 485,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.87. BCE Inc. has a one year low of C$46.03 and a one year high of C$65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3373347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

