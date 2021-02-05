TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,392,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

