Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.13.

In other news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$233,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,427,903.82. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,000 shares in the company, valued at C$861,939. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock worth $819,536.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

