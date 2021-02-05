Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARO. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TARO opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.