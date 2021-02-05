Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $190.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

