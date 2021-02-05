Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.