Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,243 shares of company stock worth $63,687,381 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.03 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.