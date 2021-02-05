Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

TLX has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

ETR:TLX opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Talanx AG has a 1-year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

