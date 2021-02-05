T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $150.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.