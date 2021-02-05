T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $133.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $133.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.