Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sysco has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost despite posting soft second-quarter fiscal 2021 results — wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management noted that Sysco’s customers witnessed increased operational constraints, mainly in December — when restaurant traffic and sales decreased. The company’s international unit has been hit hard due to tougher restrictions in regions like Europe, which is likely to remain in different degrees of lockdown for a while. Nonetheless, Sysco has been gaining on efforts to manage business amid the pandemic. To this end, the company is focused on helping out its customers. Also, the company is on track with transformation strategy, as part of which the Sysco Shop digital order platform is doing well.”

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Sysco by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.