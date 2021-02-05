Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Down 6.1%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. 578,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 721,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

