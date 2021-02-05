Synthetix Price Tops $21.58 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $533.74 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020567 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

