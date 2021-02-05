Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $5,412,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Synaptics by 334.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.