Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,218 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

