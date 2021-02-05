Symons Capital Management Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.