Symons Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 457,221 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000.

FXI opened at $51.39 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

