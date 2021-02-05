Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 3.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

