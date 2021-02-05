Symons Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 152,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV opened at $141.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.44 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $160.52.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

