SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $130,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

