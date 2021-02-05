SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.76 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

