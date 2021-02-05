SVB Leerink Cuts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $196.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

ALXN stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after buying an additional 155,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

