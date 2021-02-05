SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) fell 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 40,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

