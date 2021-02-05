Susquehanna Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $5,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,188.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.