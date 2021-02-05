Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.41. Surgalign shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 50,271 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The firm has a market cap of $204.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.