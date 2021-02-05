Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT Raised to $35.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,936,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

