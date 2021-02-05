Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.4 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 2,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

