Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.19. Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$17.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

