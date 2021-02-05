Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

