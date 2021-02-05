SUN (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $52.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00029761 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $52.10 million and $154.77 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042214 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,923 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

