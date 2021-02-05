SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) were up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 264,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 714,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.