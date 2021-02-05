Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,002. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77.

