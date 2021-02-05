Strs Ohio Purchases 800 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $7,857,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

