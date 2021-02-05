Strs Ohio Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DY opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $91.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

